Police report image

Olean Police

  • Monday, 3:37 p.m., Nathan C. Bilby, 30, of 108 S. Second St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Bibby’s status was not reported.
  • Monday, 6:33 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne and North Eighth streets. A vehicle operated by Jon T. Messinger, 42, of Cheektowaga, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by David J. Dibacco, 59, of Lewiston, causing heavy damage. Messinger was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
  • Monday, 8:33 p.m., Eric Douglas Green, 31, of Allegany, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Monday, 9:11 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West Greene Street near South Fourth Street. A vehicle operated by Jeremy M. App, 44, of 511 Brickell Ave., reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Hunter L. Kinnicutt, 18, of Kamery Road, and then allegedly left the scene. App was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors, and two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, infractions. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Tuesday, 6:42 p.m., Savion D. Shaffer, 24, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social