- Monday, 3:37 p.m., Nathan C. Bilby, 30, of 108 S. Second St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Bibby’s status was not reported.
- Monday, 6:33 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Wayne and North Eighth streets. A vehicle operated by Jon T. Messinger, 42, of Cheektowaga, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by David J. Dibacco, 59, of Lewiston, causing heavy damage. Messinger was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Monday, 8:33 p.m., Eric Douglas Green, 31, of Allegany, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 9:11 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West Greene Street near South Fourth Street. A vehicle operated by Jeremy M. App, 44, of 511 Brickell Ave., reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Hunter L. Kinnicutt, 18, of Kamery Road, and then allegedly left the scene. App was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors, and two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, infractions. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 6:42 p.m., Savion D. Shaffer, 24, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:09 a.m., Daniel C. Lai, 53, of Bemus Point, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a BAC of .08% or greater and fail to turn as required. Lai was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, no time provided, Patrick W. Gallagher Jr., 31, of Wellsville, was charged with torture/injure/not feed animal. The charge stems from an incident reported on Scott Avenue. Gallagher was processed and released with an appearance ticket. The Wellsville Police Department was assisted in their investigation by the Allegany County SPCA animal cruelty investigator.
- Monday, no time provided, Jamie S. Clark, 34, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court relating to prior charges of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Clark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- RANDOLPH — Frederic R. Barnes, 39, of Binghamton, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued by the New York State Police. Barnes was turned over to troopers in Amity.
- RANDOLPH — Kylene M. Hellriegel, 38, of Jamestown, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of South Dayton Village Court. Hellriegel was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Richard Allen Tucker, 60, no permanent address, was arrested at 10 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Tucker was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Justin J. Nickerson, 18, of Kennedy, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued out of Little Valley Town Court. Nickerson was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- PORTVILLE — Justin M. Hallock, 38, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 1 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Hallock was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Amy Koch-Brauen, 41, of Franklinville, was arrested at 2 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued out of Franklinville Town Court. Koch-Brauen was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Ty S. Ellis, 51, of 603 W. Sullivan St., Olean, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Sunday on a felony bench warrant. Ellis was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- HUME — Ryan T. Wicker, 25, of Geneseo, was charged at 10:05 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Thursday. Wicker was released on his own recognizance.
- WILLING — Derek G. Houghtaling, 32, of Mills, Pa., was charged at 8:41 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. Houghtaling was processed and released with an appearance ticket.