Olean Police
- Sunday, 8:54 p.m., Trea M. Shaw, 23, of 402 W. Henley St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and a license violation, an infraction. Shaw’s status was not reported.
- Sunday, 10:28 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and East State streets. A vehicle operated by Joey Thomas, 22, of Rochester, was entering the traffic circle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Caitlin M. Elias, 23, of Wellsville, which had stopped. Thomas was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction. Elias was cited for stoping on highway, an infraction.
- Monday, 7:58 a.m., James Preston Quinn, 29, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Quinn’s status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, no time provided, Stephanie N. Bennett, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on Park Avenue. Bennett was released to a third party.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — Andrew P. Spalti, 19, of Ashford, was arrested at 9:22 a.m. Sept. 5 on a warrant issued out of Ashford Town Court. Spalti was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- SALAMANCA — Courtney L. Bradley, 28, of Angelica, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. Thursday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Bradley was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- WEST VALLEY — James Simmons, 49, of Gowanda, was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Simmons was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:41 p.m. Saturday on Route 19 near South Franklin Street. Carolyn E. McDowell, 84, and William P. Ray, 61, both of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Dylan E. Crego, 27, of Angelica, was charged at 11:43 a.m. Sunday with driving while ability impaired by drugs with a previous conviction, a class D felony. Crego was reported held.
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:45 p.m. Sunday on Route 62 near Jolls Road. David M. Baum, 58, of North Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SCIO — Craig T. Brown, 58, of Scio, was charged at 12:45 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Brown was released on his own recognizance.