OLEAN — Cuba police reported Wednesday morning that an early 1970s Ford Mustang was stolen from a business in the village.
In addition, eight firearms were reported stolen from the Cuba Rod and Gun Club, part of the youth trap shooting program held there.
The Olean Police Department reportedly recovered the vehicle and firearms from a home on Jefferson Street Wednesday afternoon.
The case has been turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 5:55 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South Fourth Street. A vehicle operated by Dawson D. Dwaileebe, 21, of 2097 Hillcrest Drive, was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:38 a.m. Saturday on Haskell Road. Joseph H. Crawford was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Erie Street. Lucinda S. White was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. White was issued multiple unspecified citations.
- OLEAN — Anival Otero Jr., 34, of 41 Depot St., Friendship, was charged at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday with two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, class E felonies. The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2018. In addition, Otero was charged relating to a sepatate incident with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony; fifth-degree welfare fraud and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. He was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the Buffalo Street on-ramp. Jeffrey N. Deck, 29, of Portville, and Arianna Lyn Lux, 20, of Fayetteville, N.C., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 39 and Route 16. Alexandra L. Blakeslee, 20, of Arcade, and David J. Walsh, 64, of North Tonawanda, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the West Almond on-ramp. Brianna N. Scanlon, 26, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — Eric J. Kaczor, 36, of Wirt, was charged at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported May 23. Kaczor’s status was not reported.
- GENESEE — A 16-year-old Bolivar male was charged at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 3. The youth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday on Route 219 near Leonard Run Road. Joel A. Burton, 35, of Bradford, Pa., and Robby W. Jones, 44, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
