Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:44 a.m., Carlos Ruiz, 24, of 412 School St., was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported fight. Ruiz was issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Miguel Antonio Ruiz-Mojica, 45, of 125 S. Barry St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Ruiz-Mojica reportedly stole merchandise valued at $112.97 from Staples. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 11:50 p.m., Paul E. Wilson, 34, of 122 E. Oak St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Wilson is due back in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 3:37 a.m., Carlos J. Corbin, 49, of 641 Delaware Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Corbin was reported held.
Salamanca Police
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:17 a.m. Friday on Roszyk Hill Road near Byroads Road. Matthew D. Tadt, 46, of Gowanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Shore Road and Route 446. Richard F. Tamutus, 86, of Olean, and Michael F. Oday, 37, of Campbell, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday on Elm Street near South Main Street. Dylan M. Richardson, 19, of Portville, and Nathan Allen Draegert, 26, of West Valley, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- DELEVAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:53 p.m. Friday on North Main Street near Stranburg Avenue. George Phillip Beiter Jr., 59, and David Peter Miller, 63, both of Delevan, were identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Friday on Bolton Road near Gun Barrel Road. Charles Marvin Rosier, 83, of Sardinia, was identified as the driver. no injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Holly M. Hughes, 22, of Olean, was charged at 3:05 p.m. Saturday with illegal discharge of a firearm, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. Hughes was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Amity, were each charged at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The youths’ status was not reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday on Route 16 near Dewey Gelser Road. Curtis W. Half, 69, of Swain, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:23 p.m. Saturday on Route 240 near Thomas Corners Road. Donald D. Briggs, 71, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
