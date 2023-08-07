CUBA — An Olean man faces charges of rape and sexual assault against a child, the New York State Police reported Saturday.
Stephen J. Mowers, 28, of Olean, was charged at 1:13 p.m. Friday with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony, and first-degree rape, a class B felony.
The charges stem from an incident reported July 6. Mowers was reported held.
No further information was available Sunday night.
Olean Police
- Friday, 7:40 p.m., Christopher Ryan Rowland, 43, of 111 S. Second St., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Rowland was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 6:12 a.m., Angel J. Merced, 48, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Merced allegedly stope a cell phone from a victim. Merced was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 2:12 p.m., Dasia M. Skinner, 24, of 110 N. 17th St., was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Skinner’s status was not reported.
- Saturday, 11:03 p.m., Daniel Casares, 43, of 1203 Washington St., was charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Casares allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 8:49 a.m., Shawn F. Washington, 33, of 217 King St., was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. Washington was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Thursday, 10:31 p.m., Shane E. Kranock, 29, of Franklinville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; circumventing an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; following too closely and using alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle, infractions. Kranock was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 1:55 a.m., Colton J. Fallon, 24, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant. Fallon was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- CATTARAUGUS — Jeffery A. Schosek, 40, of Cattaraugus, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Schosek was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
- GREAT VALLEY — Anthony K. Choate, 32, of West Seneca, was charged at 3:24 p.m. Friday with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. The charge stems from an investigation of a motor vehicle accident in Ellicottville, during which it was allegedly determined Choate had stolen a car in Great Valley. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Jesse J. Tingue, 32, of Franklinville, was charged at 1:21 p.m. Friday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. Tingue was released on his own recognizance.
- FRIENDSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 275 and Howard Road. Josie Ann Nolan, 21, of Wellsville, and Barbara J. Davidson, 70, of Friendship, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Melissa L. Gordon, 42, of Dalton, was charged at 9:56 a.m. Saturday with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and third-degree auto stripping, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 14, 2022. Gordon’s status was not reported.
- HINSDALE — David M. Dull, 65, of Chardon, Ohio, was charged at 5:44 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Dull was released to a third party.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:02 p.m. Saturday on Coyle Hill Road near Snowball Hollow Road. A 12-year-old Scio resident was listed as the driver. One injury was reported.