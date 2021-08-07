Olean Police
- Tuesday, 12:05 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 10th Street. Vehicles operated by Frank A. Demart, 57, of 3732 Karl Road, Allegany, and Charles G. Whitacre, 66, of Wellsville, reportedly collided.
- Thursday, 10:31 p.m., William C. Carmona, 19, of 108 W. Greene St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic dispute. Carmona was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 10:40 p.m., Dustin A. Haynes, 28, of 112 Fulton St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Haynes' status was not reported.
- Friday, 4:47 p.m., Jennifer S. Skiver, 36, of 213 E. State St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported fight. Skiver was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Friday, 6:22 p.m., Devonte M. Connor, 19, of 213 N. Union St., was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Connor was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff's Office
- SALAMANCA — Amber M. Brooks, 24, of 665 Maple St., Salamanca, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Brooks was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending further court proceedings.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Rachel Viola Mehmel, 36, of 109 South St., Olean, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Thursday on three bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Mehmel was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending further court proceedings.
New York
State Police
- PORTVILLE — Lawrence D. Cook, 41, of Olean, was charged at 9:42 p.m. Thursday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Cook was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:29 a.m. July 28 on North Hollow Road near Long Road. Raymond E. Haven, 63, of Lewis Run, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.