OLEAN — An Olean woman faces multiple felony charges relating to alleged welfare fraud, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Melinda S. Parsell-Herbert, 29, of 554 Martha Ave., was charged at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies; and two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, class D felonies.
The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made in 2019 by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services. According to police, Parsell-Herbert allegedly fraudulently received $10,082 in SNAP benefits by providing false household composition.
Parsell-Herbert turned herself in at the Department of Social Services and was released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:18 a.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of the Interstate 86 off-ramp and Route 16. A vehicle operated by Katy J. Adamski, 39, of 544 King St., Olean, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Lorinda L. Wood, 50, of Andover, which was stopped. Adamski was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
New York
State Police
- GENESEE — Mark E. Tolerson, 49, of Bolivar, was charged at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Tolerson was reported held.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday on Lost Nation Road near Cadwell Road. Edward D. Carley, 51, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South and Riverview drives. Michael J. Flake, 47, of Wellsville, and Kellyann Brembs, 50, of Succasunna, N.J., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- COLDSPRING — Michelle L. Miller, 37, of Frewsburg, was charged at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Miller was released to a third party.
- YORKSHIRE