Olean Police

  • Saturday, 8:24 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the drive-through lane of Burger King on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Natalie M. Scott, 38, of Cuba, was reportedly struck when the vehicle in front of her backed up, causing moderate damage. The vehicle, reportedly a dark-colored Chrysler sedan, then allegedly left the scene. Police were unable to identify the vehicle or driver through surveillance footage.

New York

State Police

  • YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:59 a.m. Monday on Route 16. Joshua Tyler Widrick, 37, of Syracuse, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:28 p.m. Monday on Route 98 near Jarecki Road. Lorraine M. Griffin, 64, of Batavia, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania

State Police

  • ELDRED, Pa.

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:55 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 446 and McCrea Brook Road. Stanley J. Whitney, 79, of Bradford, and Jennifer W. Mack, 62, of Smethport, were identified as the drivers. Four suspected minor injuries were reported.

