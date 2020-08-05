Olean Police
- Saturday, 8:24 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the drive-through lane of Burger King on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Natalie M. Scott, 38, of Cuba, was reportedly struck when the vehicle in front of her backed up, causing moderate damage. The vehicle, reportedly a dark-colored Chrysler sedan, then allegedly left the scene. Police were unable to identify the vehicle or driver through surveillance footage.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:59 a.m. Monday on Route 16. Joshua Tyler Widrick, 37, of Syracuse, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:28 p.m. Monday on Route 98 near Jarecki Road. Lorraine M. Griffin, 64, of Batavia, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ELDRED, Pa.