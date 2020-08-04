Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Bruce J. McCormick, 56, of Wellsville, was charged with cultivation of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 22.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday on Felton Hill and White roads. Ronald D. Hosley, 44, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON