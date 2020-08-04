Police report image

  • Sunday, no time reported, Bruce J. McCormick, 56, of Wellsville, was charged with cultivation of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 22.

  • MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday on Felton Hill and White roads. Ronald D. Hosley, 44, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • NEW HUDSON

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:21 a.m. Monday on Rawson and New Mexico roads. Shawn E. Metcalf, 37,of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

