Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10:16 p.m., Johnathan D. Westfall, 18, of 334 N. 13th St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at the Country Fair on North 12th St. Westfall was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 5:20 a.m., Dontae N. Weakfall-Wright, 18, of Eldred, Pa., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Weakfall-Wright was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- BUFFALO — Benjamin D. Carter, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Erie County Holding Center on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Carter was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 property bond.
- SALAMANCA — Darby M. Monahan, 44, of Salamanca, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Little Valley Town Court. Monahan was released under supervision and is due back in court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — Nicole M.M. French, 38, of Salamanca, was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday on a New York State parole warrant. French was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — John A. Kiernan, 45, of Hinsdale, was charged at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Kiernan was released with an appearance ticket.
- LEON — Denise M. Patrizi, 59, of Leon, was charged at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Patrizi’s status was not reported.
- ALMOND — Jaden I. Jackson, 20, of Alma, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Jackson was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Michael E. Waterman, 38, of West Valley, was charged at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. Waterman was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A 14-year-old and two 15-year-old Angelica residents were each charged at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The youths were all released with appearance tickets.