Olean Police
- Sunday, 10:50 a.m., Taylor A. Dijohn, 20, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Dijohn was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported
, Paul K. Dimpfl, 42, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. Dimpfl was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Brendan C. Barnett, 38, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:23 a.m. Sunday with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors. Barnett was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday on West River and Four Mile roads. Hannah J. Aiello, 20, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday on Four Mile and West Branch roads. Brandon C. Green, 25, of Allegany, was identified as a driver. The second driver was an unidentified 18-year-old Allegany woman. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE
— Elizabeth A. Foster, 41, of Olean, was charged at 2:27 a.m. Monday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Foster was released with an appearance ticket.