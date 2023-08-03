Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:44 p.m., Angel J. Merced, 48, no permanent address, was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported at Wendy’s restaurant. Merced’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 6:32 p.m., Tanya Marie Woods, 40, of 519 School St., was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony; resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Woods was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 10:25 a.m., Thomas R. Atlee, 51, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court relating to a charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Atlee was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — Jennifer J. Kiblin, 27, of Franklinville, was charged at 5:25 p.m. July 25 with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 12. Kiblin was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Serina M. Hunt, 31, of Wellsville, was charged at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Monday. Hunt was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Timothy E. Prouty, 29, of West Valley, was charged at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday with two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported July 12. Prouty was released on his own recognizance.