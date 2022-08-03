ISCHUA — The New York State Police reported Tuesday that they are investigating a robbery at a local casino and seek assistance from the public.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of the Machias barracks are reportedly investigating an armed robbery at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment Oil Springs Casino in the town of Ischua.
The unidentified male suspect entered the casino at approximately 10:55 p.m. Saturday displaying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and carrying a cloth shopping bag. The suspect approached the cashier cage where he demanded money.
According to officials, the suspect appeared to be an average build white male and approximately 5’9” in height. He was wearing a camouflage shirt, hat, mask, dark sweatpants and black sneakers with white trim. The suspect also appeared to be wearing transparent gloves with the words LOVE either tattooed on his knuckles or drawn on the gloves.
The suspect left on foot with U.S. currency in the shopping bag, as well as a cashier drawer with additional U.S. currency.
Anyone with information can contact the New York State Police at (585) 344-6200
This is an active criminal investigation.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 15th streets. A vehicle operated by Olivia A. Fronczak. 32, of Bolivar, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Thomas M. Stayer, 19, of Hinsdale. Fronczak was subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 10:45 a.m., Nathan C. Bilby, 30, of 108 S. Second St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Ried’s Food Barn. Bilby was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Friday, 12:29 a.m., Debra M. Davis, 63, of Little Valley, was charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported disturbance. Davis was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 7:50 p.m., Luis A. Cadavid-Orozco, 28, of Oceanside, was charged with driving while intoxicated in a commercial vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; failure to maintain lane and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, violations. Cadavid-Orozco was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Jonathon F. Kane, 46, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court relating to a previous charge of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Kane was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- HUME — A 16-year-old Hume resident was charged at 2 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Jason P. Turek, 46, of Allegany, was charged at 11:32 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Turek was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- DUKE CENTER, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:35 p.m. Friday on Oil Valley Road. Clinton L. Williams, 24, of Duke Center, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.