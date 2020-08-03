Olean Police
- Friday, 10:19 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on South Union Street. A vehicle operated by Anne G. Threehouse, 33, of Olean, was traveling north on South Union Street when it struck the boat/trailer on a vehicle operated by Michael A. Vitello, 64, of Olean, who was exiting Ried’s Food Barn parking lot. Threehouse was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 11:36 a.m., Peter W. Adams, 20, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing; resisting arrest; fourth-degree criminal mischief; second-degree unlawful imprisonment; and third-degree assault, all class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
- Friday, 9:06 p.m., Scott D. Brink, 61, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, all unclassified misdemeanors; and unsafe backing, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Nichole Luna-Heim, 22, and David T. Decker, 30, both of Hinsdale, were each charged at 4 p.m., July 27, with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. They were released with appearance tickets and due in Hinsdale Town Court at a later date.
New York State Police
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:46 a.m. Friday on State Highway 248A and Hawks Road. Shelby E. Milligan, 29, of Genesee, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:33 p.m. Friday on I-86 at exit 31. Mark S. Swartz, 65, of New City, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANASERAGA — Richard L. Straub, 50, of Canaseraga, was charged at 4:02 p.m. Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — Edward J. Mochol, 57, of Angola, was charged at 9:09 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony, and log book violations, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:33 p.m. Friday on I-86 at exit 24. Emily R. Allegretti, 20, of Youngstown, Ohio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SARDINIA — Gordon J. Wiedemann, 62, of Holland, was charged at 10:32 p.m. Friday with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol v of 0.08% or higher, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- RICHBURG — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday on Depot Street. Timothy J. Little, 32, of Bolivar was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver and no injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:54 a.m. Saturday on Jones and Pingey Hill roads. Joanna J. Clark, 48, of Mannsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ISCHUA — Kristen M. Walker, 31, of Kenmore, was charged at 6:23 p.m. Saturday with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with child, class E felonies, and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and driving with a suspended registration, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:44 p.m. Saturday on County Road 4 and Botsford Hollow Road. Steven J. Paciorkowski, 59, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP