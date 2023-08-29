Olean Police
- Sunday, 11:46 a.m., Phyllis M. Jackson, 62, of 1312 E. State St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Jackson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 2 p.m., Jermaine Carter Latimore, 38, of 122 S. Third St., was charged with third-degree robbery, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. According to police, Latimore allegedly stole a phone from a victim. Latimore was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 9:47 a.m., Mark F. Ciancio, 68, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Ciancio was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 11:38 a.m., Andre M. Garcia, 23, of 122 S. Third St., was charged with possession of burglar tools and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors; and trespass, a violation. Garcia was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 11:41 a.m., David J. Pizzuti, 24, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Pizzuti was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 3:21 p.m., Jacob Samuel Frary, 26, of 211 N. Clinton St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Frary was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Daniel E. Fronczak, 47, of Wellsville, was charged with pubic lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on South Main Street. Fronczak was also charged with a violation of probation. He was committed to Allegany County Jail and held on $2,000 cash bail, $4,000 property bond or $8,000 partially secured bond.
- Sunday, no time provided, Paul K. Dimpfl, 44, of Wellsville, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. Dimpfl was committed to Allegany County Jail and held on $250 cash bail.
- Sunday, no time provided, Kyle J. Caschera, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Madison Street. Caschera was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time provided, Keighle J. Cole, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 21 on South Brooklyn Avenue. Cole was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- SCIO — Ian M. Phillips, 34, of Scio, was charged at 2:10 a.m. Monday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Phillips was reported held.
- OLEAN — Mavrick A. Glover, 25, of Olean, was charged at 5:09 p.m. Sunday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. Glover’s status was not reported.