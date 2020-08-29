Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Theresa D. Printup, 53, of Salamanca, was charged at 1:11 p.m. Aug. 21, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and other traffic offenses. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- MANSFIELD — Melinda S. Langehennig, 35, of Little Valley, was charged at 9 a.m. Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued from Little Valley Town Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- NEW ALBION — Karlie L. Hallett, 29, of New Albion, was charged at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Hallett was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail without bail.
- PERSIA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on Route 353. Loerra M. Miller was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:22 a.m. Thursday on Route 16 S. and Five Mile Road. Karin E. Jochen, 33, of Franklinville, was identified as a driver. No information was relported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Arkport-Canaseraga and Tildon Hill roads. Joseph R. Newland, 23, of Geneva, was identified as a driver. No information was relported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Larry J. Tiedemann, 70, of Machias, was chaged at 7:59 p.m. Thursday with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. He was held on an unreported amount of bail.
- PORTVILLE