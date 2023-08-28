Salamanca Police
- Friday, noon, Nicole M. French, 38, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. French was reported held.
- Friday, 12:01 p.m., Darby M. Monahan, 44, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant. Monahan was remanded to Cattaraugus County Court.
- Friday, 3:35 p.m., Kristopher M. Degolier, 28, of Dunkirk, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate and speeding, infractions. Degolier was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 1:16 a.m., James L. Estabrooks, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Estabrooks was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 5:49 p.m., Tammy L. Gebauer, 42, of Killbuck, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, an infraction. Gebauer was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 1:35 a.m., Aliza M. Brown, 21, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; failure to signal, tint violation and use of cannabis/alcohol in a motor vehicle, infractions. Brown was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A 15-year-old Yorkshire resident was charged at 8 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The youth was released with an appearance ticket.