OLEAN — An Olean man has been charged with the manufacture of methamphetamine, the Olean Police Department reported Thursday.
Raymond G. Shaffer, 42, of 508 Third Ave., was charged at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony; third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a search warrant conducted Dec. 19, 2019 at 104 South Second St. The Street Crimes Unit reportedly collected evidence at the apartment at that time. Olean police were assisted by New York State Police personnel.
Shaffer was processed and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office to await arraignment.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 7:12 p.m., Dennis W. Mencer, 21, of Buffalo, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Mencer allegedly attempted to steal several candy bars and a six-pack of Mountain Dew from Ried’s Food Barn. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 2:58 p.m., Ayden B. Hendricks, 19, of 350 Front St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Hendricks was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 3:28 p.m., Bryce R. Tarbox, 23, of 4266 Route 417, Allegany, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Tarbox was processed and released on $1,000 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday on Route 219. David L. Karyazhin was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Angela L. Bailey, 37, of 1002 Harrier Lane, Westons Mills, was charged at noon Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree welfare fraud, class E felonies. The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2018. Bailey allegedly fraudulently received $1,330.79 in public assistance benefits by concealing or failing to report an updated household composition. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on Route 275 near Pangburn Road. Barbara Ann Palmer, 61, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
