NEW ALBION — A Cattaraugus man is facing charges of incest and coercion, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Bureau announced Wednesday.
Michael Thomas Kulczyk, 42, of 130 N. Main St., was charged at noon Wednesday with first-degree coercion, a class D felony, and third-degree incest, a class E felony.
The charges stem from an incident reported in East Otto.
Kulczyk was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $10,000 pending further proceedings.
Olean Police
- Sunday, 11:50 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near Union Street. A vehicle operated by Mary J. Myers, 34, of 138 N. 10th St., reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Russ L. Gleason, 80, of Windfall Road, which was stopped in traffic. Both vehicles sustained damage.
- Wednesday, 1:08 a.m., Berry K. Armprester, 53, of 109 S. Second St., was arrested on an indictment warrant relating to previous charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies. Armprester’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 10:28 a.m., George R. Burlingame, 30, of 1892 Four Mile Road, and Christopher M. Labarge, 35, of 220 N. Seventh St., were each charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Burlingame and Labarge allegedly damaged several windows with a BB gun. Their status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:38 p.m. Saturday on Erie Street. Beau R. Dorman and Gaetan A. Gervais were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- COLD SPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday on West Perimeter Road. Carly A. McKay was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:17 p.m. Monday on Nichols Run Road. Jason D. Langworthy was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Windfall and Dugan roads. Carol J. Schoonover, 45, of Rixford, Pa., and Donna L. Howard, 53, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — Robert E. Beatman, 43, of Olean, was charged at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Beatman was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SCIO — Derek W. Tyler-Lockwood, 30, of Cuba, was charged at 5 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class E felonies; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from multiple incidents reported March 28 in Scio, July 29 in Wheatfield, July 30 in Clarksville and Tuesday in Wirt. Tyler-Lockwood was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — John H. Ornce, 39, of Delevan, was charged at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Ornce was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday on Route 4 near Route 15. Amanda M. Nocera, 37, of Depew, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday on Parkside Drive near Bailey Drive. Andrew M. Wegemer Silsby, 33, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE