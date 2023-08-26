Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:25 a.m., Brandon L. Gould, 40, of 633 Garden Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of second-degree criminal contempt and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. Gould was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 2 p.m., Steven J. Miller, 38, of 808 Reed St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of third-degree robbery, a class D felony, and though-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Miller was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 4:33 p.m., David R. Thomas, 57, of 633 Garden Ave., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Thomas was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 10:51 a.m., Nathaniel G. Bardo, 22, of 806 Washington St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of second-degree robbery, a class C felony; second-degree menacing, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Bardo was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 12:16 p.m., Andre M. Garcia, 23 of 122 S. Third St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Garcia allegedly stole merchandise valued at $16.79 from Ried’s Food Barn. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 2:15 a.m., Charles F. White, 34, of Kill Buck, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; failure to use designated lane, speeding, unlicensed operator and use of cannabis/alcohol in a motor vehicle, infractions. White was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time provided, Tracy L. Murray, 49, of Andover, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Monday on Allen Avenue. Murray was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Murray was committed to Allegany County Jail and held on $500 cash bail, $1,000 property bond or $2,000 partially secured bond.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Jarette LaFlash, no age given, of Wellsville, was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. LaFlash was transported to Allegany County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Kelly L. Baker, 53, of Wellsville, was charged at 11:10 a.m. Thursday with computer trespass, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Baker was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Debra L. Smith, 50, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 1:46 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Dillon S. Ayers, 27, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:03 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Ayers was released on his own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — Denise L. Doran, 43, of Hinsdale, was charged at 10:55 p.m. Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Doran was released with an appearance ticket.