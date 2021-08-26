OLEAN — The Olean Police Department on Wednesday reported the arrest of an Olean man accused of firing a rifle in city limits Tuesday night.
Nathan Vanderberg, 45, of 118 N. Clinton St., was charged at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class D felonies.
According to police, Vanderberg allegedly fired a rifle near neighboring residences. A search warrant was conducted on his apartment and unspecified firearms were reportedly seized as evidence.
No one was injured in the incident.
Vanderberg was processed and released pending further court proceedings.
Olean Police
- Monday, 9:07 a.m., one injury was reported following a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 20th streets. A vehicle operated by Constance E. Skroback, 89, of Queen Street, reportedly went through a red light and struck a vehicle operated by Erin B. Adams, 30, of 3974 Route 417, Allegany, causing severe damage to both vehicles. Skroback’s vehicle then reportedly veered through the intersection and struck a third vehicle, operated by Paul A. Mahar, 79, of North 20th Street, which was stopped at the red light. Skroback was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries and was subsequently cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 12:51 a.m., Matthew K. Swift, 21, of 506 Wayne St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Swift’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 4:22 p.m.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- GREAT VALLEY — Zackary R. Richardson, 28, of 3652 School St., Great Valley, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Richardson was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Richard R. Warner, 56, of 7877 Kingsbury Hill Road, Franklinville, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday on a fugitive from justice warrant issued out of North Carolina. Warner was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail to await extradition.
- DAYTON
New York
State Police
- ASHFORD — David L. Carozzolo, 73, of Chaffee, was charged at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Carozzolo was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West State Street and Gargoyle Park Road. Robert D. O’Brien, 74, of Ellicottville, and Michael T. Prentiss, 33, of Limestone, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 417 and School Street. Susan J. Parks, 68, of Friendship, and Bradley S. Buchholz, 50, of Shinglehouse, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Rickey L. Armstrong, 42, of Wellsville, was charged at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. Armstrong was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Arthur C. Link, 39, of Olean, was charged at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Link was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE