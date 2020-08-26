JAMESTOWN — A Jamestown man faces felony charges of rape, criminal sex act, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Daniel E. Graham Jr., 31, of 10 Utica St., was charged at 1 p.m. Friday with third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act, class E felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau into a complaint received by the sheriff’s office.
Graham was processed and released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 8:02 a.m., Ellis S. Pringle, 55, of 321 N. First St., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; third-degree identity theft, two counts of unlawful use of a credit card and three counts of petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Pringle was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 10:53 a.m.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:25 p.m. Thursday on Center Road. Jill F. Crane and Chris Stahlman were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:22 p.m. Friday on Route 353. Steven M. Remington was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. Remington was reportedly issued four unspecified citations.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:53 a.m. Saturday on Riceville Road. Chad J. Benjamin was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — Timothy J. Halper, 36, of Freedom, was charged at 5:52 a.m. Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Halper was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:53 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 417 and Sanford Hollow Road. William N. Ferguson, 37, of Wellsville, and Susan Paula Weber, 64, of Bolivar, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Heidi A. Jankowiak, 36, no address given, was charged at 12:15 p.m. Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. Jankowiak was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:38 p.m. Monday on Andover Road near Truax Road. Carol J. Grossman, 84, of Andover, and Hilary C. Jaycox, 36, of Belfast, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
