Olean Police
- Aug. 18, 11:20 a.m., Robin Hollenbaugh, 52, and Corry Wymer, 41, no addresses given, were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant at 111 N. 12th St., during which officers allegedly found over an ounce of methamphetamine and cash. Hollenbaugh and Wymer were released with appearance tickets.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 10:16 a.m., Stephen L. Collins, 36, of Olean, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, class E felonies. Collins was processed and released on his own recognizance.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Steven S. Colburn, 34, of Cold Spring, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Sunday on multiple active bench warrants issued out of Salamanca City Court. Colburn was turned over to the Salamanca City Police.
- RANDOLPH — Curtis W. Zolner, 38, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Thursday on a felony bench warrant. Zolner was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; circumventing an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; unlicensed operation on a public highway and operating without an inspection certificate, infractions. Zolner was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Michael A. Osby, 38; Bryce V. Lichy, 25; and Bethany L. Jackson, 32, all of Allegany, were each charged at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance/stimulants, a class C felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and two counts each of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. The status of the suspects was not reported.