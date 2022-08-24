WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville woman faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, the Wellsville Police Department reported Wednesday.
Gabriel A. Babbit, 21, was charged Tuesday with second-degree attempted murder, a class A felony; first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an incident reported Sunday on Clark Street.
Babbit was additionally charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree attempted robbery, a class C felony; fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony; and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, in connection with an incident reported Aug. 2 on Scott Avenue.
Babbit was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail, where she was held on $15,000 was bail, $30,000 property bond or $60,000 partially secured bond. She is due back in court at a later date.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Derek S. Foss, 28, of Bolivar, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 12 on Pleasant Street. Foss was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Nikki D. Hunt, 36, of Friendship, was charged with resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported in November on South Main Street. Hunt was additionally charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, in relation to an incident reported July 29 in Park Plaza. There was also a bench warrant issued for Hunt's arrest by the Wellsville Village Court. She was processed and released under pre-trial supervision.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office
- JAMESTOWN — Nicholas M. Marczynski, 27, of Napoli, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Sunday on a bench warrant. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in Leon Town Court.
- SALAMANCA — John M. Abrams Jr., 37, of 3543 W. Loop Road, Salamanca, was arrested at noon Monday on six felony bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Abrams was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, the New York State Park Police and the Salamanca Police Department.
- OLEAN — Melissa M. Marcellin, 30, of 1964 Michigan Ave., Olean, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. She was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending arraignment.
- PORTVILLE — Ray D. Adams, 60, and Kinley K. Frazier, 62, both of 6976 Clover Leaf Road, Belfast, were each charged at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from the investigation into a report of a stolen 1960s Massey Ferguson tractor. Adams and Frazier were processed and released with appearance tickets.
New York State Police
- FILLMORE — Alonzo D. Rivera, 23, of Albion, was charged at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Rivera was processed and released with an appearance ticket.