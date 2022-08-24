Police report image

WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville woman faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, the Wellsville Police Department reported Wednesday.

Gabriel A. Babbit, 21, was charged Tuesday with second-degree attempted murder, a class A felony; first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. 

