Olean Police
- Monday, 9:48 p.m., Austin L. Kauhl, 24, of 136 N. Third St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 29. Kauhl was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 4:47 a.m., William C. Carmona, 20, of Bradford, Pa., was arrested on a warrant. Carmona was held pending further court action.
- Tuesday, 5:01 p.m.
, Whitney Barrett, 22, of 1306 W. Sullivan St., was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Barrett was processed and turned over to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
New York State Police
- PERRYSBURG — Jerry J. John, 24, of Versailles, was charged at 4:46 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and first-degree leaving the scene of an accident, a class B misdemeanor. John was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WARD — Curtis R. Burnell, 26, of Scio, was charged at 8:29 p.m. Sunday with third-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:41 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 19 and County Road 49. Lowell J. Gillmer, 65, of Castile, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:57 p.m. Sunday on Andover and Truax roads. Warner G. Johnson, 85, of Andover, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:10 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at exit 23. Patrick M. Dempsey, 21, of Bradford, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at mile marker 67.5. Joshua A. Martin, 19, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — John L. Beatty, 48, of Limestone was charged at 10:10 p.m. Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, all unclassified misdemeanors. Beatty was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND
— Ryan J. McGregor, 31, of Hornell, was charged at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. McGregor was released on his own recognizance.