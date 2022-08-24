Olean Police
- Friday, 2:45 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near South Barry Street. A vehicle operated by Todd J. Dingman, 58, of Franklinville, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Lindsey M. Green, 27, of Olean, which was stopped in traffic. Dingman was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 3:16 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and 13th streets. A vehicle operated by Shelley L. Peters, 52, of Little Genesee, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Alyssa M. Hobler, 30, of 603 Putnam St. Peters was subsequently cited for running a red light, an infraction.
- Monday, 9:37 p.m., Jermaine Samuel Price, 41, of 327 N. 12th St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. Price was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 8:55 a.m., Brennen Douglas Smith, 32, of 119 S. Eighth St., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree criminal mischief, class D felonies; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a report of a stolen motorcycle. Smith’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 9:59 a.m., Raymond M. Provorse, 27, of 713 Bishop St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. Provorse’s status was not reported.