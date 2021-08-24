Olean Police
- Sunday, 7:30 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Irving Street when a vehicle which left the scene was backing out of a driveway at 604 Irving St. and struck a parked car registered to Kenneth P. Smith, 27, of Olean.
New York
State Police
WARD — Erin A. Burnell, 26, of Scio, was charged at 8:29 p.m. Sunday with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, a class D felony, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- EULALIA TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:59 p.m. Friday on Miles Hill Road south of Dingman Run Road. Scott D. Bruzzi, 69, of Coudersport, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.