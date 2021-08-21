Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 5:57 p.m., Cory Foster, 32, of Little Valley, was charged with third-degree aggravated unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, speeding, a violation and a registration violation. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
- Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Jesse Thompson, 26, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was turned over to City of Olean Police Dept. for processing.
- Thursday, 8:49 p.m., Aaron Swierzcz, 47, of Hamburg, was arrested on a warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 11:16 p.m., Vern Longboat, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with felony criminal mischief. He was reported held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 1:36 a.m., Jason Watson, 41, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from New York State Police. He was turned over to them for arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Duane A. Walter Jr., 34, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ASHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:42 a.m. Thursday on Connoisarauley and North Connoisarauley roads. Harold D. Morton, 69, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No information was provided on the second driver. One injury was reported.
- GENESEE — Bradley J. Cunningham, 25, of Salamanca, was charged at 3:18 p.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released on his own recognizance.
- BOLIVAR — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:56 p.m. Thursday on Main and Wellsville streets. Brittany M. Main, 27, of Friendship, and Wanda L. Geisel, 65, of Allentown, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:22 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at mm 123. Caitlin E. Longwell, 22, of Avoca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.