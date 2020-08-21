Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SPRINGVILLE — Johnathan E. Sarcacina, 29, of Angola, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Sarcacina was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further proceedings.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — William P. Burton, 19, of West Seneca, was charged at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree forgery, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 26, 2019. Burton’s status was not reported.
- MACHIAS — A 15-year-old Delevan male was charged at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FREEDOM — Daniel G. Tingue, 60, of Freedom, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with unlawful growing of cannabis, a class A misdemeanor. Tingue was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 305. Louis P. Noto, 64, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 19 near Dowd Road. Jason M. Valentine, 44, of Fairfax, Va., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — Timothy J. Halper, 36, of Freedom, was charged at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Halper was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street near Melvina Street. A 17-year-old Allentown male was listed as the driver. One injury was reported.
