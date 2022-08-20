New York State Police
- OLEAN — William E. Baily, 39, of Westons Mills, was charged at 5 p.m. Thursday, with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. He was released on his own recognizance.
- FRIENDSHIP — Bryan A. Deming, 34, of Friendship, was charged at 9:49 p.m. Thursday, with second-degree mischief, a class D felony, and second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.