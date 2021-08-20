Olean Police
- Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Washington and Sixth streets. A vehicle operated by Merlin J. Mosher, 90, of Hilcrest Avenue, reportedly pulled in front of a vehicle operated by Rita Roosa, 58, of 7 Devereux Drive, Allegany, causing a collision. Mosher was subsequently cited for failure to obey a traffic control device, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 8:25 p.m., Diane Marsh, 62, of 311 Irving St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court relating to previous charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Marsh was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 4 a.m., Shawn D. Wakeman, 49, of 516 N. First St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Wakeman was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 4:41 a.m., Abigail R. Kennedy, 21, of 104 S. Fifth St., was charged with third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor; trespass and second-degree harassment, violations. The charges stem from a report of suspicious activity. Kennedy was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 7:15 p.m.
New York
State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Barrett Road. Sharon Jane Stout, 72, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday on Route 244 near Route 2B. Delaney Dane Hovey, 43, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- INDEPENDENCE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday on Harrigan Road near Main Street. Robin L. French, 54, of Branchport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Main Street and Stranburg Avenue. Jeremy J. Perkins, 32, of Franklinville, and Jacquelyn M. Bockhahn, 46, of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Barnum Road near Big Loop Mountain Road. A 17-year-old Turtlepoint, Pa., male was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY