ALMOND — The New York State Police announced Wednesday the name of a woman killed in a structure fire last week.
At 6:32 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, troopers responded to Main Street in the village of Almond for a reported structure fire. Further investigation revealed that one deceased body was in the residence. The body was removed by the Allegany County coroner to the Monroe County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.
The autopsy revealed the identity of the deceased as Nancy L. Mallory, 58.
The fire is being investigated by New York State Fire Prevention and Control.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, NYSP Forensic Identification Unit and Almond Fire Department also assisted in this incident.
Olean Police
- Friday, 3:36 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South 14th streets. A vehicle operated by Emily G. Calabrese, 21, of Wyckoff, N.J., was entering the intersection when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Jason D. Langworthy, 32, of 1214 Old Rock City Road. Calabrese was cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Sixth and West Henley streets. A vehicle operated by Kristy Lynn Sassone, 37, of 140 S. 11th St., reportedly struck the rear wheel of a bicycle operated by a 16-year-old Olean male.
- Wednesday, 5:21 p.m., Timothy J. Vanname, 34, of 617 Garden Ave., was charged with menacing police, a class D felo
- ny. The charge stems from an incident reported July 27 during which Vanname allegedly brandished a knife and baton at officers. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., Frederick E. Fuller, 57, of 111 N. Clinton St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. Fuller was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Derek W. Lockwood, 30, of Cuba, was charged at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Lockwood was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY — Andrea M. Weaver, 35, of Jamestown, was charged at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Weaver was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS — Corey L. Tingue, 37, of Yorkshire, was charged at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 12. Tingue was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BOLIVAR — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Shaner Hill Road. Bonnie M. Dannheim, 70, and Christine M. Morsman, both of Bolivar, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday on Van Allen Road near Frace Road. Christina M. Lyon, 36, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Frank J. Felt, 47, of Salamanca, was charged at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Felt was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday on Deer Creek Road near Nouvou Road. Heidi L. Clayson, 40, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A 15-year-old Delevan male was charged at 3 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The youth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Pennsylvania State Police
- PORT ALLEGANY, Pa.