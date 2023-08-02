Olean Police
- Sunday, 9:31 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 12th Street. A vehicle operated by Ashley R. Englehardt, 34, of 313 N. Fifth St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Mohammed Aliabdy, 34, of Buffalo, which was slowing to make a turn.
- Monday, 10:37 p.m., Mark F. Ciancio, 68, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Ciancio allegedly stole a motorized scooter from Reid’s Food Barn. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 2:17 p.m., John D. Newark, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. He was also subsequently charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Newark was processed and arraigned.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Jeffrey S. McDonald, 59, of Hurst, Texas, was charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported at Plaza Liquors and a subsequent traffic stop. McDonald was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Charles W. Riddell, 36, of Randolph, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. July 4 on two felony bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Riddell was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- WEST VALLEY — Amanda Mayes, 34, of West Valley, was charged at 9:52 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported April 21. Mayes was released with an appearance ticket.
- NAPOLI — Rindell A. McKay, 42, of Napoli, was charged at 1:12 a.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanors; circumventing an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; unlicensed operator, refusal to take a breath test, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving on right side of roadway, unsafe lane change and inadequate headlights, infractions. The charges stem from the investigation of a report of a vehicle that struck a house and left the scene. McKay was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Johnny Williams, 30, of Little Valley, was charged at 2:45 p.m. Monday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony, and second-degree promoting prison contraband, a class A misdemeanor. Williams was reported held.
New York State Police
- SOUTH DAYTON — Dustin C. Martin, 33, of South Dayton, was charged at 8:15 a.m. Monday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. Martin’s status was not reported.
- HUME — Brianna N. Wilcox, 26, of Attica, was charged at 10:15 p.m. Monday with 13 counts of neglect of an impounded animal, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and 13 counts of torture/injure/not feed animal, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported June 29. Wilcox was released with an appearance ticket.