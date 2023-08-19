Olean Police
- Friday, 11:56 a.m., Corry C. Wymer, 41, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell, a class B felony. Wymer was processed and reported held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 1:49 p.m., Shawna K. Tambash, 23, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Tambash was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 4:31 p.m., John J. Ash, 35, of Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and open alcoholic beverage container, a violation. Ash’s status was not reported.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Shannon M. Detweiler, 36, of Olean, was charged at 10:40 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Detweiler was released to a third party.