Olean Police
- Wednesday, 3:18 a.m., Abigail R. Kennedy, 21, of 104 S. Fifth St., was charged with third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor. Kennedy was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 8:48 a.m., Bryce Victor Lichy, 23, of 8365 Old Route 17, Salamanca, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Lichy also allegedly had active warrants for his arrest issued out of Cattaraugus County Court and was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Wednesday, 11:55 a.m., Dakota E. Hall, 26, of 318 S. Second St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Hall reportedly attempted to remove a vehicle restraint boot with a crowbar, causing damage. His status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 4:16 p.m., Todd A. Dellahoy, 22, of 1615 Walnut St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Dellahoy’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 6:46 p.m., Lawrence D. Cook, 41, of 118 E. Greene St., was charged with second-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Cook was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 7:18 p.m.
, Barry Armprester, 54, of 315 S. Third St., was arrested on two warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Armprester was held until he could be turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — A 16-year-old Scio male was charged at 7:40 p.m. Aug. 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The youth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- MACHIAS — Daril L. Harris, 32, of Machias, was charged at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. Harris was reported held.
- MACHIAS — Lindsey L. Kadin, 40, of Machias, was charged at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. Kadin was reported held.
- MACHIAS — Edwin A. Green, 56, of Freedom, was charged at 3 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and fraud and deceit related to controlled substances, a class A misdemeanor. Green’s status was not reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday at they intersection of McKinstry and Gooseneck roads. Thanen James Ritchie, 22, of Olean, and Devon M. Janiga, 26, of East Aurora, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- SMETHPORT, Pa.
— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday on Route 46 near Route 6. Merton L. Baker, 81, of Kane, and Matthew J. Foster, 38, of Smethport, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.