On Saturday, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Enforcement Initiative in Allegany County. Eight establishments were checked for compliance, reportedly resulting in the arrest of three individuals.
The following people were charged under the New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, Section 65-prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21, a class A misdemeanor:
- Nicole D. Price, 45, of Wellsville, an employee of Crosby’s on Route 19 in Scio, was issued an appearance ticket for Scio Town Court returnable later this month.
- An 18-year-old employee of Dollar General on Route 19 in Belfast was issued an appearance ticket for Belfast Town Court returnable later this month.
- Elizabeth L. Fraser, 62, of Fillmore, an employee of Hanson Farms on Route 19 in Fillmore, was issued an appearance ticket for Hume Town Court returnable in September.
According to police, the Dollar General, Route 19, Belmont; The Store, Main Street, Scio; Short’s Gas Station, Route 19, Belfast; Dollar General, South Genesee Street, Fillmore; and Shop ‘N’ Save, South Genesee Street, Fillmore, were all found to be in compliance.
Olean Police
- Monday, 4:15 a.m., Kevin H. Stutz, 40, of 116 N. Fourth St., was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and inadequate lights, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on West State Street. Stutz was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, 4:49 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Lincoln Park Office Suites parking lot near North First Street. Vehicles operated by Andrew T. Hammond, 26, of Hornell, and Kelly W. Vaccaro, 39, of 242 S. Clinton St., reportedly collided.
- Tuesday, 2:43 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Front Street and Garden Avenue. A vehicle operated by Heather R. James, 33, of 217 King St., reportedly left the roadway and struck two signs owned by the City of Olean and a utility pole. James was subsequently cited for unlicensed operator, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Tyler W. Cowburn, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by a South Main Street business. Cowburn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — Mary E. Cornell, 33, of Broomall, Pa., was charged Monday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, class E felony; driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 19. Cornell was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa.