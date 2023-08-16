Olean Police
- Tuesday, 1:13 p.m., Kenneth P. Smith, 29, of 607 Irving St., was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, an infraction. According to police, Smith allegedly rammed a flatbed truck multiple times to avoid repossession of his car. The vehicle was subsequently located, abandoned, at the scene of a one-vehicle accident on Steam Valley Road in Portville. Smith was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- SCIO — Sara L. Carpenter, 38, of Scio, was charged at 1:45 p.m. Monday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 7. Carpenter was released on her own recognizance.
Pennsylvania State Police
- PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:37 p.m. Saturday on Route 155. Dawn E. Baxter, 87, of Port Allegany, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.