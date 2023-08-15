AMITY — The New York State Police announced Monday they are seeking help from the public in locating a man wanted on multiple charges.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation based out of Amity is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Niko Greenman, 34, in the Allegany County area. Greenman is currently wanted on an active arrest warrant for multiple criminal charges and is in need of a mental health assessment.
If you have any information contact state police at (585) 344-6200.
Olean Police
- Monday, 12:29 a.m., Steven J. King, 37, of Cuba, was arrested on a bench warrant. King was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. King was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 4:58 p.m., Dustin Allen Haynes, 30, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Haynes’ status was not reported.
- Monday, 5:10 p.m.., Max Christopher Braun, 29, no permanent address, was arrested on a bench warrant. Braun was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Devon J. Proctor, 20, of Hornell, was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 29 on Stevens Street. Proctor was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, no time provided, Jon R. Faber, 37, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; improper plates, unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on North Main Street. Faber was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, no time provided, Darryn A. Soule, 21, of Genesee, Pa., was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 29 on Stevens Street. Soule was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, no time provided, Preston E. Proctor, 21, of Ulysses, Pa., was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported July 29 on Stevens Street. Proctor was released under supervision of Allegany County Probation Department.
- Sunday, no time provided, Deonte D. Smith, 40, of Belmont, and Rebecca L. Vancise, 25, of Wellsville, were each charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and an open container violation. Smith was additionally charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop on South Main Street. Smith and Vancise were released with appearance tickets.
- Sunday, no time provided, Rachel E. MacNeal, 41, of Geneva, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Giant Food Mart. MacNeal was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:43 a.m. Sunday on Five Mile Road near Chapin Cross Road. Barbara Jane Wilber, 74, of Allegany, and an 18-year-old Allegany resident were listed as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- INDEPENDENCE — Zachariah J. Cramer Wylie, 28, of Whitesville, was charged at 1:43 a.m. Monday with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Wylie was released with an appearance ticket.