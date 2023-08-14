Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:15 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street near Constitution Avenue. A vehicle operated by Thomas J. Puccinelli, 54, of Roulette, Pa., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Tammy L. Krannock, 54, of 824 Buffalo St. Puccinelli was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, no time provided, Richelle Layton, 47, of 115 W. Elm St., was arrested on a Cattaraugus County indictment relating to charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class B felonies. The charges stem from Layton allegedly selling crack cocaine in the city. Layton was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:05 a.m., Jay J. Miller, 32, of 307 Brookview Ave., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; improper plates and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, infractions. Miller is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 9:51 p.m., Rachel L. Baughman, 23, of Franklinville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at the Dollar General on North Union Street. Baughman was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 4:47 a.m., Nick M. Hamed, 28, of 914 Brook St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and inadequate lights, an infraction. Hamed was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 3:40 p.m., Kyle K. Palmer, 23, of Salamanca, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, an infraction. Palmer was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 6:48 p.m., Steven S. Colburn, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Colburn was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:50 p.m., Makayla J. Eschborn, 22, of Cattaraugus, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. Eschborn’s status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- ALLEGANY — Raymond G. Shaffer, 46, of Allegany, was charged at 11:53 p.m. Aug. 4 with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Shaffer was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- SALAMANCA — John M. Oyler, 48, of Salamanca, was charged at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Oyler was released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Amanda J. Calkins, 34, of Salamanca, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Calkins was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Cara L. Skye, 35, of Salamanca, was charged at 8:36 p.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Skye was released with an appearance ticket.
- JAMESTOWN — Macy S. Lee, 25, of Jamestown, was charged at 2 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. According to deputies, Lee allegedly benefited from a transfer of funds from the bank account of a Little Valley business that she is not authorized to use. Lee was released with a appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Justin D. Kulczycki, 24, of Machias, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Kulczycki was released with an appearance ticket.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:44 p.m. Friday on Edmunds Road near Brown School House Road. Amanda J. Osborne, 31, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A 14-year-old Friendship resident was charged at 11:49 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, and willful defacement of a weapon, a class D felony. The youth was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Brent R. Stiles, 35, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged at 1:13 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Stiles was released with an appearance ticket.
- FILLMORE — Sarah L. Mountain, 32, of Hume, was charged at 1:44 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Mountain was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Kyle D. Widdowfield, 26, of Delevan, was charged at 8:42 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Widdowfield was released with an appearance ticket.