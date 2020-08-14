Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:10 p.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident with a pedestrian in the Ried’s Food Barn parking lot. A vehicle operated by Gregory A. Spehar, 71, of Anderson Road, Portville, was backing up when he reportedly struck Jessica T. Young, 28, of 3799 Birch Run Road, Allegany, who was walking past. Spehar then allegedly left the scene. Young complained of hip, leg and knee pain at the scene and went to Olean General Hospital for evaluation. Spehar was subsequently charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a class A misdemeanor.
- Wednesday, 11:52 p.m., Joshua M. Torrence, 29, of 1305 Old Rock City Road, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unregistered vehicle and improper plates, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Fulton Street. Torrence is due back in court at a later date.
- Thursday, 10:18 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Medical Arts parking lot on West State Street. Vehicles operated by Anna M. Tomlinson, 55, of Belfast, and Mark T. Budinger, 54, of 108 S. 16th St., reportedly collided while both were backing up.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- POLAND — Jay D. Phillips, 35, of 117 Fourth St., Little Valley, was charged at 4:23 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; unlawful fleeing a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; violation of probation; and unspecified vehicle and traffic violations. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force with assistance from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office of an incident reported March 2. Phillips was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $100 bail.
- ALLEGANY — Dylan J. Light, 25, of 324 Fifth Ave., Olean, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Light was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Robert M. Devaul, 50, of 12761 Rt. 394, Randolph, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on a felony bench warrant. Devaul was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
- RANDOLPH — Jacob G. Winship, 29, of 6663 West Hill Road, Little Valley, was charged at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force with assistance by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Winship was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug packaging material with intent to sell. He was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail.
New York
State Police
- INDEPENDENCE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday on Route 248. Chad Michael Schlosser, 47, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday on Route 2 near Ryan Road. Theresa A. Bracken, 69, of Almond, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday on Route 240 near Fox Valley Road. Michelle Y. Coombs, 60, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — An 18-year-old Almond man was charged at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. The man was released to a third party.
- CARROLLTON — Alex K. Johnson, 19, of Buffalo, was charged at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson was released on his own recognizance.
- GROVE