Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 7:23 p.m., Patrick Schmitt, 32, of Salamanca, was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 7:41 p.m., Cara Skye, 33, of Salamanca, was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was released on her own recognizance.
- Thursday, 12:30 a.m., Devin Frisicaro, 26, of Randolph, was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court for fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and on a bench warrant also issued from Salamanca City Court He was reported held.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, about 6 p.m., Rachael M. Patterson, 31, of Friendship, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with appearance tickets.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time reported, Steven B. Scott, 30, of Angelica, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time reported, Daniel E. Fronczak, 45, of Bolivar, was charged with three counts of public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with appearance tickets.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Devin M. Frisicaro, 26, of Randolph, was arrested on two warrants issued from Salamanca City Court. He was reported held at Salamanca Police Department.
New York State Police
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9 p.m. Monday on Route 446. Kira M. Zink, 30, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa.