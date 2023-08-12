ANGELICA — Two Angelica residents were issued charges Thursday related to an alleged incident of child abuse, the New York State Police reported Friday.
Ravyn M. Cramer, 26, was charged at 7:27 p.m. Thursday with two counts of second-degree assault/causing injuries to a person less than seven years of age, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Tyler J. Cramer, 28, was charged at 7:47 p.m. Thursday with two counts of second-degree assault/causing injuries to a person less than seven years of age, a class D felony; third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.
According to deputies, an investigation determined that Ravyn Cramer allegedly shoved two children’s faces in feces as a form of punishment, leaving injuries to the children under 7 years of age. The Children both reportedly received medical attention at a nearby hospital.
Both suspects were released with appearance tickets.
Child Protective Services were contacted to assist in this investigation.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 1:11 p.m., Paul J. Carpenter, 49, of 305 N. Second St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Carpenter was additionally charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. He was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 3:44 p.m., Ashley M. King, 39, of 1593 Goodrich Ave., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. King’s status was not reported.
- Thursday, 4:31 p.m., Laura R. Hall, 40, of 315 S. Third St., was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at Ried’s Food Barn. Hall was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 10:57 a.m., Eric J. Nellis, 32, of Little Valley, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; invalid use of a credit card, intent to defraud, third-degree identity theft and third-degree unlawful possession of personal ID, class A misdemeanors. Nellis’ status was not reported.
- Friday, 12:49 p.m., Mason D. Hadsell, 30, of 526 N. Eighth St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Hadsell was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, 12:15 p.m., Monica A. Barber, 37, of Cuba, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Barber was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Melissa L. Gordon, 42, of Dalton, was charged at 9:56 a.m. Aug. 5 with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and third-degree auto stripping, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 14, 2022. Gordon’s status was not reported.
- ALLEGANY — Timothy S. Irvin, 48, of Allegany, was charged at 8:03 a.m. Thursday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Irvin was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:07 p.m. Thursday on Route 19 near Dowd Road. William J. Getty, 71, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Todd A. Howard, 35, of Scio, was charged at 7:59 p.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and third-degree auto stripping, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 14, 2022. Howard was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — Steven L. Jones, 55, of Warren, Pa., was charged at 1:48 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Jones was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:36 a.m. Aug. 3 on Route 46 near Bordell Road. Makenzie J. Gibson, 22, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.
- DUKE CENTER, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1 p.m. Aug. 4 on Route 46 near Holly Drive. Nakita M. White, 18, of Bradford, was identified as the driver. Two suspected minor injuries were reported.