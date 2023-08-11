SALAMANCA — A Salamanca woman was arrested Thursday on drug possession charges following an investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Task Force and city police.
Cara L. Skye, 35, of 85 Murray Ave., was charged at 12:05 a.m. with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and one count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Police reported that Skye allegedly left her residence, driving a vehicle with switched plates. She was reported exiting the vehicle after allegedly trying to avoid the police and was later found walking down Elm Street in the city.
After talking with police and task force members, police allege Skye had more than 10 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of cocaine and scales in her possession.
Skye was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating a vehicle without inspection, operating a vehicle with improper plates and operating a vehicle without registration.
Skye was reported held at the Salamanca Police Department pending arraignment.
The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force consists of members of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, City of Salamanca Police Department and City of Olean Street Crimes Unit.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 9:04 a.m., Raymond Lyons, 60, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in school zone, a violation, following a traffic stop. Lyons was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Tracy L. Murray, 49, of Wellsville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors, and appearance in public under the influence of drugs/narcotics other than alcohol, a violation. Charges stem from an incident reported June 13. Murray was subsequently charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident reported July 16. Murray was processed and arraigned in Wellsville Village Court.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Thomas M. Kozlowski, 66, of Wellsville, was charged with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Charges stem from an incident reported May 2023. Kozlowski was processed and arraigned in Wellsville Village Court. He was released under pre-trial supervision by the Allegany County Probation Department.
- Thursday, no time provided, Michael J. Simon, 46, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and failure to keep right, an infraction. Simon was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, no time provided, Daniel E. Fronczak, 47, of Wellsville, was charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 24. Fronczak was processed and arraigned in Wellsville Village Court. He was released under pre-trial supervision by the Allegany County Probation Department.
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — Amelia J. Workman, 40, of Andover, was charged at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal trespassing, a class A misdemeanor. Charge stems from an incident reported November 2022. Workman was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- ANGELICA — Tyler J. Cramer, 28, and Ravyn M. Cramer, 26, both of Angelica, were each charged at 4 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury and two counts of acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17, both class A misdemeanors. Both Tyler and Ravyn Cramer were reported held.
- WIRT — Christina M. Emond, 35, of Port Allegany, Pa., was charged at 4 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony. Charges stem from an incident reported April 2022. Emond was reported held.
- INDEPENDENCE — Samantha J. Ellwood, 36 of Independence, was charged at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Charge stems from an incident reported May 27. Ellwood was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Scottie S. Acevedo, 22, of Olean, was charged at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Acevedo was processed and issued an appearance ticket.