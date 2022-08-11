OLEAN — The Olean Police Department reported Wednesday that an arrest had been made in an alleged case of sexual abuse.
Joshua T. Slawson, 36, of 321 N. First St., was charged at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, class B felonies, and first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony.
According to police, a female victim claimed that Slawson allegedly frequently threatens to stab and beat her if she refuses to perform sexual acts.
Slawson was held pending arraignment. No further information was available Wednesday.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Brandon W. Flint, 28, of Granville, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; reckless driving and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; second-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; speed in zone and failure to stop at a stop sign, infractions. The charges stem from incidents reported in May on West Dyke Street, July 9 on Island Park and Wednesday on West State Street. Flint was processed ands committed to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 property bond of $40,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- JAMESTOWN — Trajan M. Woffard, 23, of Jamestown, was arrested at 3 p.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued out of Randolph Town Court. Woffard was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- SALAMANCA — Jared A. Hubbard, 37, of Ashford, was arrested at 4:09 a.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court relating to a previous charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Hubbard was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- RANDOLPH — Theodore J. Hannold, 43, of Jamestown, was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Hannold was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 property bond.
Allegany County Sheriff
- BELMONT — Stephen A. Osgood, no age provided, of Belmont, was charged Tuesday with a violation of probation. He is due back in court at a later date.
- BOLIVAR — Christopher M. French-Lawson, no age given, of Bolivar, was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief, class D felonies; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an alleged burglary reported March 8. French-Lawson’s status was not reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Brandon Short, no age provided, of Wellsville, was charged Wednesday with second-degree arson, a class B felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Short allegedly broke windows and started a fire at the Best Inn. His status was not reported.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Theodore J. Mascho, 37, of Hinsdale, was charged at 11 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child, all class A misdemeanors. Mascho was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — Brandon J. Herbert, 37, of Delevan, was charged at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Herbert was processed and released with an appearance ticket.