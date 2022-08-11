Police report image

OLEAN — The Olean Police Department reported Wednesday that an arrest had been made in an alleged case of sexual abuse.

Joshua T. Slawson, 36, of 321 N. First St., was charged at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, class B felonies, and first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social