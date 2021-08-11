Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10:32 a.m., Carlos Ruiz, 24, of 412 School St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a charge of aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate, a class E felony. According to police, Ruiz allegedly flicked blood from an open wound into the face of an officer while in custody. His status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Aug. 4, no time provided, John F. Conklin, 53, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 2 on North Broad Street. Conklin was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Aug. 4, no time provided, Jeffery M. Pringle Jr., 31, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 22 on Johnson Street. Pringle was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
- Friday, no time provided, Meagan M. Dixon, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, all unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Genesee Parkway. Dixon was processed and released to a third party. She is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:21 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86. Dustin M. Converse, 31, of Almond, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:54 a.m. Monday on Route 9 near Morgan Hill Road. Tony J. Beckhorn, 44, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:22 p.m. Monday on Route 16 near East Hill Road. Amber M. Windsor, 37, of Freedom, and Nelson A. Ruiz-Serrano, 54, of Somerset, N.J., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- PERRYSBURG — Dakota T. Studley, 25, of Gowanda, was charged at 3:15 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Thursday. Studley was processed and release with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FRIENDSHIP