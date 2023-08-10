Olean Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Heather James, 36, of Buffalo, was arrested on a warrant relating to charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant at a residence at 217 King St. in January 2022. Investigators allegedly seized methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and paraphernalia. James was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 11:14 a.m., Max Christopher Braun, 29, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation. Braun was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ASHFORD — Aaron M. Kraft, 31, of Tonawanda, was charged at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Kraft was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday on Bailor Road near Peavy Road. Jon R. Vonburen, 45, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.