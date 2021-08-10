Olean Police
- Friday, 8:21 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on South Street. A vehicle operated by Linda R. Monsell, 75, of Cuba, backed into a vehicle operated by Patricia M. Wiley, 70, of Olean. Monsell was charged with unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Sunday, 3:14 a.m., Carlos J. Corbin, 49, of Olean, as charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- Sunday, 12:51 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on in the parking lot of Park & Shop Service Store on Front Street. A vehicle operated by Merin J. Mosher, 90, of Olean, struck a vehicle operated by Troy J. Allen, 45, of Olean.
- Monday, 12:09 a.m., Harold J. Corson, 47, of Allegany, was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Hinsdale Town Court for failure to register his name on the sex offender registry, a class D felony.
Wellsville Police
- June 4, no time reported, John F. Conklin, 53, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released on his own recognizance.
- June 4, no time reported, Jeffrey M. Pringe, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- June 6, no time reported, Maegan M. Dixon, 24, of Wellsville was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more and aggravated driving while intoxicated, all unclassified misdemeanors, open container in a motor vehicle, a violation; and no headlights, an infraction. She was released with traffic tickets to a third party.
- June 8, no time reported, a 15-year-old youth was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. The youth was referred to Allegany County probation.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Lena M. Silsby, 40, of Randolph, was charged at 1:30 p.m. June 29, with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Devonte J. Green, 22, of Jamestown, was charged at 6:29 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued by Jamestown City Court. He was transported to Jamestown Police Department.
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Ashton K. App, 19, of Shinglehouse, Pa. was picked up at 12:15 a.m. Friday at the Potter County Jail on a felony bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County. He was taken to the Cattaraugus County Jail.
- DELEVAN — Kimberly L. Metz, 22, of Freedom, was charged 4:45 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- MANSFIELD — Jacob A. Perkins, 19, of Great Valley, was charged at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:17 a.m. Sunday at Sassy’s Truck Stop on State Route 417. James A Wiede, 733, of Craryville, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Torrence A. Schmitt, 20, of Springville, was charged at 12:48 p.m. Sunday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday on Maple Grove Road and County Road 17. Rachel L. Stephens, 43, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:41 p.m. Sunday on Gooseneck and Fritz roads. Judy A. Klingensmith,61, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:44 p.m. Sunday on Hartsville Hill Road and State Route 21. Beatriz Jevremovic, 86, of Alfred, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ULYSSES, Pa.