Olean Police
- Monday, 6:45 p.m., Conner K. Putt, 25, of Limestone, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Putt was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 8:14 p.m., Robert J. Teeft, 30, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Theft was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time provided, Earl T. Beyrle Sr., 37, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 25 at Sherwin Williams. Beyrle was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, no time provided, Alicia A. Flamini, 35, of Whitesville, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported July 7 on West Dyke Street. Flamini was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, no time reported, Ashley J. Taber, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. Taber was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, no time provided, Kenneth S. Trask, 40, of Wellsville, was charged with public lewdness, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in the Island Park Lagoon recreation area. Trask was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time provided, Michael N. Windus, 67, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unlicensed operator, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on South Main Street. Windus was released to a third party.
- Sunday, no time provided, Judy L. Elliott, 73, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and moved from lane unsafely, infraction. The charges stem from a reported accident on Hill Street. Elliott was released to a third party.
- Sunday, no time provided, Aaron A. Geracci, 46, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on Howard Street. Geracci was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Mason D. Hadsell, 30, of Friendship, was charged at 2:25 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony; petit larceny, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from incidents reported June 30 in Olean and Sunday in Allegany. Hadsell was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Tonya R. Hadsell, 30, of Friendship, was charged at 2:25 p.m. Sunday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and two counts each of petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespass, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from incidents reported June 30 in Olean and Sunday in Allegany. Hadsell was released with an appearance ticket.