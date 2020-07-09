Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Bishop Street near King Street. A 17-year-old Olean male was backing out of a driveway when he reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
- Wednesday, 5:46 p.m., Dylin J. Light, 25, of 309 N. 15th St., was arrested by New York State Police on an arrest warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Light was turned over to Olean Police, processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- July 7, no time provided, Casey J. Reynolds, 31, of Alfred Station, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported June 5 on School Street. In a separate incident, Reynolds was charged with third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; speed in zone, speed not prudent, improper passing and operating out of class, infractions. These charges stem from an incident reported on East Dyke Street. Reynolds was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MANSFIELD — Wesley E. Schwab Jr., 31, of 7812 Meyer Hill Road, East Otto, was charged at 12:23 a.m. Saturday with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and unspecified violations. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Toad Hollow Road. Schwab was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 16 and Route 39. Katherine E. Wiedemann, 28, of Holland, and an 18-year-old East Aurora female were listed as the drivers. One injury was reported.
