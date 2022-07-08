Olean Police
- Wednesday, 6:33 p.m., Mark A. Oakes, 34, of Machias, was charged with third-degree robbery, a class D felony, and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Oakes was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 10:56 a.m., Daniel E. Fronczak, 46, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at 7-Eleven on West State Street. Fronczak was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALMA — Sarah A. Greene, 44, of Alma, was charged at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Greene was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — Robin D. Pifer, 60, of Canaseraga, was charged at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 7. Pifer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.